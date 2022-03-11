Sunday, Feb. 27

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 68th Circle NE, Otsego

Tuesday, Feb. 1

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 51st Street NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 64th Street NE, Albertville

Wednesday, Feb. 2

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Lamplight Drive NE, Albertville

Thursday, Feb. 3

- Trash or rubbish fire, contained - 73rd Street NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 65th Circle NE, Otsego

Friday, Feb. 4

- ​EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 95th Street NE, Otsego

Tags

Load comments