Sunday, July 4

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Labeaux Avenue.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 60th Street, Otsego.

Building fire at 73rd Street, Otsego.

Monday, July 5

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kaiser Circle NE.

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at I-94.

Tuesday, July 6

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Packard Avenue, Otsego.

Wednesday, July 7

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Circle.

Building fire at Dalton Avenue.

Thursday, July 8

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 57th Street.

Friday, July 9

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at I-94 in St. Michael.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments