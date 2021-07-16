Sunday, July 4
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at Labeaux Avenue.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at 60th Street, Otsego.
Building fire at 73rd Street, Otsego.
Monday, July 5
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kaiser Circle NE.
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at I-94.
Tuesday, July 6
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Packard Avenue, Otsego.
Wednesday, July 7
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Circle.
Building fire at Dalton Avenue.
Thursday, July 8
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 57th Street.
Friday, July 9
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at I-94 in St. Michael.
