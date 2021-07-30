Sunday, July 18
An EMS call was reported, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 49th Street NE in Albertville.
The department was dispatched and canceled en route on Kalland Court NE in Albertville.
Monday, July 19
A gas leak (natural gas or LPG) was reported on 69th NE in Albertville.
An EMS call was reported, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Kalland Ave. NE in Albertville.
Wednesday, July 21
The department responded to a building fire on Deer Street in Monticello.
A false alarm or false call, other was reported on Large Ave. NE in Otsego.
An EMS call was reported, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Kagan Ave. NE in Otsego.
Thursday, July 22
An EMS call was reported, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 57th Street NE in Albertville.
Saturday, July 24
A smoke detector was activated due to malfunction on Kalenda Court NE in Albertville.
