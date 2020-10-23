Monday, Oct. 12

Interstate 94: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Interstate 94: Passenger vehicle fire

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Main Ave. NE: Dispatched and canceled en route

Thursday, Oct. 15

69th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Oct. 16

Kalenda Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

68th Circle NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Mason Ave. NE: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

Saturday, Oct. 17

County Road 37 NE: Building fire

Lander Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

