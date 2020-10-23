Monday, Oct. 12
Interstate 94: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Interstate 94: Passenger vehicle fire
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Main Ave. NE: Dispatched and canceled en route
Thursday, Oct. 15
69th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Oct. 16
Kalenda Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
68th Circle NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Mason Ave. NE: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
Saturday, Oct. 17
County Road 37 NE: Building fire
Lander Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
