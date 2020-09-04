The Albertville Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 23 and 29.

Sunday, Aug. 23

69th St. NE: Dispatched and canceled en route

Lansing Ave. NE: Carbon monoxide incident

Monday, Aug. 24

Kassel Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Jason Court NE: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

Thursday, Aug. 27

Lander Ave. NE: Dispatched and canceled en route

Friday, Aug. 28

61st St. NE: Dispatched and canceled en route

Landau Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Aug. 29

Kalland Ave. NE: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

