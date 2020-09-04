The Albertville Fire Department responded to the following incidents between Aug. 23 and 29.
Sunday, Aug. 23
69th St. NE: Dispatched and canceled en route
Lansing Ave. NE: Carbon monoxide incident
Monday, Aug. 24
Kassel Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Jason Court NE: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
Thursday, Aug. 27
Lander Ave. NE: Dispatched and canceled en route
Friday, Aug. 28
61st St. NE: Dispatched and canceled en route
Landau Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Aug. 29
Kalland Ave. NE: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.