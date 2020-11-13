Sunday, Nov. 1
Kalland Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Monday, Nov. 2
Labeaux Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Laketowne Place NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Interstate 94, Monticello: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Kassel Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Kalland Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
65th Street NE: Dispatched and canceled en route
Lamplight Drive NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Thursday, Nov. 5
Kadler Ave. NE: Mobile property (vehicle) fire, other
Marx Court NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Labeaux Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Nov. 6
Kalland Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Nov. 7
Mackenzie Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
