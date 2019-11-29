Thursday, Nov. 21
Kalenda Ct NE, Albertville. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Kaeding Ave NE, Otsego. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Lambert Ave NE, Albertville. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Kaeding Cir NE, Otsego. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Kaeding Cir NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Karston Ave NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury.
Kalland Ave NE, Albertville. Dispatched & cancelled en route.
Monday, Nov. 25
74th Ln NE, Otsego. Smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
