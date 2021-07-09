Sunday, June 27
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at I-94.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lachman Circle.
Monday, June 28
Motor vehicle accident with injuries at I-94.
Wednesday, June 30
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Large Avenue, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Avenue, Otsego.
Thursday, July 1
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kyler Avenue.
Friday, July 2
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalenda Court.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 74th Lane, Otsego.
Passenger vehicle fire at 70th Street, Otsego.
