Sunday, June 27

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at I-94.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Lachman Circle.

Monday, June 28

Motor vehicle accident with injuries at I-94.

Wednesday, June 30

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Large Avenue, Otsego.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Avenue, Otsego.

Thursday, July 1

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kyler Avenue.

Friday, July 2

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalenda Court.

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 74th Lane, Otsego.

Passenger vehicle fire at 70th Street, Otsego.

