Sunday, May 30
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 69th Street NE.
Monday, May 31
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 74th Street NE, Otsego.
Tuesday, June 1
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kalland Avenue NE.
Wednesday, June 2
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kassel Avenue NE.
Thursday, June 3
Motor vehicle accident with no injuries at 60th Street NE, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Labeaux Avenue NE.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at 55th Circle NE.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at County Road 37 NE.
Friday, June 4
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Large Avenue NE, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Karston Avenue NE.
Saturday, June 5
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Labeaux Avenue NE.
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury at Labeaux Avenue NE.
Carbon monoxide incident at 64th Way NE.
