Wednesday, Jan. 29
Jason Avenue NE, Albertville. Medical assist, assist EMS crew.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Oakwood Avenue NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Main Avenue, Albertvill. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Friday, Jan. 31
Labeaux Ave NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
76th Street NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Lasalle Court NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Karston Avenue NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Monday, Feb. 3
64th Street NE, Albertville. MS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
67th Street NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury
Kalland Ave NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.