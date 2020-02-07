Wednesday, Jan. 29

Jason Avenue NE, Albertville. Medical assist, assist EMS crew.

Thursday, Jan. 30

Oakwood Avenue NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Main Avenue, Albertvill. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Friday, Jan. 31

Labeaux Ave NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

76th Street NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Saturday, Feb. 1

Lasalle Court NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Sunday, Feb. 2

Karston Avenue NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Monday, Feb. 3

64th Street NE, Albertville. MS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

67th Street NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury

Kalland Ave NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

