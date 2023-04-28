Sunday, April 9
- Dispatched and canceled en route to Lander Avenue NE, Otsego.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 74th Lane NE, Otsego.
Monday, April 10
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 64th St. NE, Albertville.
- Dispatched and canceled en route to Interstate 94, St. Michael.
Tuesday, April 11
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Lachman Avenue NE, Otsego.
- Building fire on 40th St. NE, St. Michael.
Wednesday, April 12
- Dispatched and canceled en route to Kahl Way NE, Otsego.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on County Road 37 NE, Albertville.
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 69th St. NE, Otsego.
Thursday, April 13
- Dispatched and canceled en route to 80th St. NE, Otsego.
Friday, April 14
- Unauthorized burning on Kadler Avenue NE, Otsego.
Saturday, April 15
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 74th Lane NE, Otsego.
Sunday, April 16
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Kalland Circle NE, Albertville.
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 94, St. Michael.
Monday, April 17
- Dispatched and canceled en route to 95th St. NE, Otsego.
Tuesday, April 18
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 85th St. NE, Otsego.
Wednesday, April 19
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 95th St. NE, Otsego.
- Unauthorized burning on 95th St. NE, Otsego.
Thursday, April 20
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Barthel Industrial Drive NE, Albertville.
- Outside rubbish, trash or waste fire on Manchester Avenue NE, Otsego.
Friday, April 21
- Dispatched and canceled en route to 53rd St. NE, Albertville.
- Mobile property (vehicle) fire, other on Interstate 94, Albertville.
Saturday, April 22
- Dispatched and canceled en route to Lachman Avenue NE, Otsego.
