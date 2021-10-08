Sunday, Sept. 26

I-94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Monday, Sept. 27

Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Sept. 28

Karston Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Lambert Ave. NE, Albertville: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Landau Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Mason Ave. NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Smoke or odor removal

Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Thursday, Sept. 30

County Road 37 NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route

Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Friday, Oct. 1

Maciver Ave. NE, Otsego: Road freight or transport vehicle fire

