Sunday, Sept. 26
I-94, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Monday, Sept. 27
Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Sept. 28
Karston Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Lambert Ave. NE, Albertville: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Landau Ave. NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Mason Ave. NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Smoke or odor removal
Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Thursday, Sept. 30
County Road 37 NE, Albertville: Dispatched and canceled en route
Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Friday, Oct. 1
Maciver Ave. NE, Otsego: Road freight or transport vehicle fire
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.