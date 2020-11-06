Sunday, Oct. 25
Kittredge Cove NE: Carbon monoxide incident
Monday, Oct. 26
57th Street NE: Carbon monoxide incident
County Road 37 Hwy. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Oct. 27
County Road 37 NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
69th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Thursday, Oct. 29
Lamont Circle NE: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Friday, Oct. 30
Lansing Ave. NE: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Saturday, Oct. 31
Kalland Ave. NE: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Karmen Ave. NE: Search for person on land
