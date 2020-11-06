Sunday, Oct. 25

Kittredge Cove NE: Carbon monoxide incident

Monday, Oct. 26

57th Street NE: Carbon monoxide incident

County Road 37 Hwy. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Oct. 27

County Road 37 NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

69th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Thursday, Oct. 29

Lamont Circle NE: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Friday, Oct. 30

Lansing Ave. NE: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Saturday, Oct. 31

Kalland Ave. NE: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Karmen Ave. NE: Search for person on land

