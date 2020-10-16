Monday, Oct. 5

Karmen Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

73rd Street NE: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)

Wednesday, Oct. 7

61st Street NE: Oil or other combustible liquid spill

Kalland Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Thursday, Oct. 8

Large Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Kalenda Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Friday, Oct. 9

67th Street NE: Medical assist, assist EMS crew

Saturday, Oct. 10

74th Lane NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments