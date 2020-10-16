Monday, Oct. 5
Karmen Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
73rd Street NE: Gas leak (natural gas or LPG)
Wednesday, Oct. 7
61st Street NE: Oil or other combustible liquid spill
Kalland Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Thursday, Oct. 8
Large Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Kalenda Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Oct. 9
67th Street NE: Medical assist, assist EMS crew
Saturday, Oct. 10
74th Lane NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.