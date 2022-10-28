Sunday, Oct. 16
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Main Ave. NE, Albertville
- Passenger vehicle fire on I-94, St. Michael
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Kittredge Circle NE, Otsego
Monday, Oct. 17
- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) on 64th St. NE, Otsego
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on 72nd St. NE, Otsego
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on I-94, Albertville
- Motor vehicle accident with injuries on McAllister Ave. NE, Otsego
- Assist police or other governmental agency on Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego
- Biological hazard investigation, none found on Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- Smoke detector activation due to malfunction on Kalenda Court NE, Albertville
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on 64th St. NE, Albertville
- Building fire on Aladdin Ave. SW, Buffalo
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville
Thursday, Oct. 20
- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury on Lachman Ave. NE, Albertville
- Assist police or other governmental agency on I-94, Albertville
Friday, Oct. 21
- Dispatched and canceled en route on Quigley Ave. NE, Otsego
Saturday, Oct. 22
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Karston Drive NE, Albertville
- Trash or rubbish fire, contained on 59th Place NE, Albertville
- Carbon monoxide incident on Karston Circle NE, Albertville
- Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO on Large Ave. NE, Otsego
