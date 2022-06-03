Sunday, May 22

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 59th Place NE, Albertville

- Gas leak (natural gas or LPG) - Linwood Drive NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - East Laketowne Drive NE, Albertville

- Building fire - Needham Ave. NE, Otsego

Tuesday, May 24

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kahl Ave. NE, Albertville

Wednesday, May 25

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 64th Way NE, Albertville

Thursday, May 26

- Dispatched and canceled en route - 57th Street NE, Albertville

Friday, May 27

- Authorized controlled burning - 95th Street NE, Otsego

Saturday, May 28

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Hwy. 241, St. Michael

