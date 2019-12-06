Tuesday, Nov. 26
55th Street NE, Albertville, carbon monoxide incident.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
59th Place NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Lacentre Ave NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Jandel Avenue NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Karston Avenue NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Karston Avenue NE, Albertville. Medical assist, assist EMS crew.
Friday, Nov. 29
57th Street NE, Albertville,. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
Manchester Avenue NE, Otsego. Gas leak (natural gas or LPG).
Saturday, Nov. 30
105th Street NE, Otsego. Dispatched and cancelled en route.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Large Ave NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.
