Tuesday, Sept. 1
Karston Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Nashua Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Wednesday, Sept. 2
65th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
54th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Friday, Sept. 4
60th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
61st Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Sept. 5
Kadler Ave. NE: Authorized controlled burning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.