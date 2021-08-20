Sunday, Aug. 8

68th Circle NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries

Kassel Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Kalland Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Edmonson Avenue NE, Bufalo: Grass fire

Interstate 94, Monticello: Motor vehicle accident with injuries

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Mason Court NE, Otsego: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO

Lamont Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

64th Lane NE, Albertville: Passenger vehicle fire

Saturday, Aug. 14

96th Street NE, Otsego: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction

