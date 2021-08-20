Sunday, Aug. 8
68th Circle NE, Otsego: Motor vehicle accident with no injuries
Kassel Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Kalland Avenue NE, Albertville: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Edmonson Avenue NE, Bufalo: Grass fire
Interstate 94, Monticello: Motor vehicle accident with injuries
Wednesday, Aug. 11
Mason Court NE, Otsego: Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO
Lamont Avenue NE, Otsego: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
64th Lane NE, Albertville: Passenger vehicle fire
Saturday, Aug. 14
96th Street NE, Otsego: Smoke detector activation due to malfunction
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.