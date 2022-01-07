Sunday, Dec. 26

​Passenger vehicle fire — Interstate 94, St. Michael

​EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 64th Street NE, Albertville

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 77th Street NE, Otsego

Tuesday, Dec. 28

​Building fire — Meadow Creek, Loretto

Motor vehicle accident with injuries — Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

Motor vehicle accident with injuries — Interstate 94, St. Michael

Motor vehicle accident with injuries — Interstate 94, St. Michael

CO detector activation due to malfunction — 49th Street NE, Albertville

Thursday, Dec. 30

CO detector activation due to malfunction — Lannon Ave. NE, Albertville

Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill — County Road 75 NW, Clearwater

Friday, Dec. 31

Smoke detector activation due to malfunction — ​56th Street NE, Albertville

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego

