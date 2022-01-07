Sunday, Dec. 26
Passenger vehicle fire — Interstate 94, St. Michael
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 64th Street NE, Albertville
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 77th Street NE, Otsego
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Building fire — Meadow Creek, Loretto
Motor vehicle accident with injuries — Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville
Motor vehicle accident with injuries — Interstate 94, St. Michael
Motor vehicle accident with injuries — Interstate 94, St. Michael
CO detector activation due to malfunction — 49th Street NE, Albertville
Thursday, Dec. 30
CO detector activation due to malfunction — Lannon Ave. NE, Albertville
Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill — County Road 75 NW, Clearwater
Friday, Dec. 31
Smoke detector activation due to malfunction — 56th Street NE, Albertville
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kittredge Parkway NE, Otsego
