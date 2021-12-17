Sunday, Nov. 28
Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO — Marx Ave. NE, Otsego
False alarm or false call, other — Oakwood Ave. NE, Otsego
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 74th Lane NE, Otsego
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville
Monday, Nov. 29
Dispatched and canceled en route — Mason Ave. NE, Otsego
Tuesday, Nov. 30
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional — 73rd Street NE, Otsego
False alarm or false call, other — 64th Lane NE, Albertville
Thursday, Dec. 2
Arcing, shorted electrical equipment — 64th Way NE, Albertville
Friday, Dec. 3
Dispatched and canceled en route — 60th Street NE, Albertville
Saturday, Dec. 4
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville
Cooking fire, confined to container — County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville
Sunday, Dec. 5
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury: — Large Ave. NE, Otsego
Monday, Dec. 6
False alarm or false call, other — Kahler Drive NE, Albertville
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Large Ave. NE, Otsego
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Langley Ave. NE, Otsego
Smoke scare, odor of smoke — Laketowne Place NE, Albertville
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Sprinkler activation due to malfunction — 74th Street NE, Otsego
Friday, Dec. 10
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 64th Street NE, Albertville
EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kahler Drive NE, Albertville
