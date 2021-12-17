Sunday, Nov. 28

Carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO — Marx Ave. NE, Otsego

False alarm or false call, other — Oakwood Ave. NE, Otsego

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 74th Lane NE, Otsego

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville

Monday, Nov. 29

Dispatched and canceled en route — Mason Ave. NE, Otsego

Tuesday, Nov. 30

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Maclynn Ave. NE, Otsego

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Alarm system activation, no fire, unintentional — 73rd Street NE, Otsego

False alarm or false call, other — 64th Lane NE, Albertville

Thursday, Dec. 2

Arcing, shorted electrical equipment — 64th Way NE, Albertville

Friday, Dec. 3

Dispatched and canceled en route — 60th Street NE, Albertville

Saturday, Dec. 4

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville

Cooking fire, confined to container — County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville

Sunday, Dec. 5

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury: — Large Ave. NE, Otsego

Monday, Dec. 6

False alarm or false call, other — Kahler Drive NE, Albertville

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Large Ave. NE, Otsego

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Langley Ave. NE, Otsego

Smoke scare, odor of smoke — Laketowne Place NE, Albertville

Wednesday, Dec. 8

​Sprinkler activation due to malfunction — 74th Street NE, Otsego

Friday, Dec. 10

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — 64th Street NE, Albertville

EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury — Kahler Drive NE, Albertville

