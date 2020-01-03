Tuesday, Dec. 24

Kahler Circle NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Kalland Circle NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Kahl Court NE, Otsego. Alarm system activation, no fire - unintentional.

4th Street NE, Otsego. Cooking fire, confined to container.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Labeaux Avenue NE. Alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

Maclaren Avenue NE. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Friday, Dec. 27

Mackenzie Avenue NE, Otsego. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Kassel Avenue NE, Albertville. Dispatched and cancelled en route.

Sunday, Dec. 29

64th Street NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments