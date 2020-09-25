Monday, Sept. 14
Jason Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Tuesday, Sept. 15
95th Street NE: Dispatched and canceled en route
49th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Interstate 94: Road freight or transport vehicle fire
Mason Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
Saturday, Sept. 19
Kassel Ave. NE: MS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury
80th Street NE: Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.