Monday, Sept. 14    

Jason Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Tuesday, Sept. 15

95th Street NE: Dispatched and canceled en route

49th Street NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Interstate 94: Road freight or transport vehicle fire

Mason Ave. NE: EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

Saturday, Sept. 19    

Kassel Ave. NE: MS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury

80th Street NE: Off-road vehicle or heavy equipment fire

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments