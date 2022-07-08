Sunday, June 26

- Dispatched and canceled en route - County Road 37 Hwy. NE, Albertville

- Motor vehicle accident with injuries - 57th Street NE, Albertville

Monday, June 27

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Kagan Ave. NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 57th Street NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Labeaux Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 62nd Street NE, Albertville

Wednesday, June 29

- Search for person on land - Kalenda Ave. NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled en route - Mackenzie Ave. NE, Otsego

Thursday, June 30

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 63rd Street NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - 50th Street NE, Albertville

Tags

Load comments