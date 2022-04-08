Monday, March 28

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kadler Ave. NE, Otsego

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville

- No incident found on arrival at dispatch address - 64th Street NE, Albertville

Thursday, March 31

- Building fire - 64th Way NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kalland Ave. NE, Albertville

- Dispatched and canceled enroute - Jansen Ave. NE, St. Michael

Friday, April 1

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville

- EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury - ​Kassel Ave. NE, Albertville

Tags

Load comments