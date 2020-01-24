Wednesday, Jan. 15

Lacentre Avenue NE, Albertville. EMS call, excluding vehicle crash with injury.

Thursday, Jan. 16

Large Avenue NE, Otsego. Smoke detector activation, no fire - unintentional.

Saturday, Jan. 18

95th Street NE, Otsego. Motor vehicle crash with injuries.

Sunday, Jan. 19

62nd Street NE, Otsego. Motor vehicle crash with no injuries.

