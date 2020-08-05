Charges have been updated against a Plymouth man with the death of two more of his victims.
David Ekers, 34, was charged on July 10 with intentional second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for assaulting his mother and sister.
His grandmother died July 9. Since the original charges, Ekers’ mother and sister have also died.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has now charged Ekers with three counts of intentional second-degree murder. He could face up to 40 years in prison for each felony charge if convicted.
Around 5 p.m. on July 8, the Maple Grove Police Department received a 911 call of a domestic assault occurring at a residence on the 16500 block of 82nd Ave.
“Upon arrival, officers found three adult female victims with life-threatening injuries,” a Maple Grove Police Department press release said. The victims were immediately provided medical treatment and transported to a local hospital. Ekers was arrested at the scene.
According to the criminal complaint, at the scene officers spoke with Ekers’ father, who was in the basement when he heard one of the victims scream.
Ekers admitted to police that he tried to kill all three victims, according to the complaint. Ekers stated “that he didn’t attack his father because he saw his father as an ally,” the complaint said.
According to the complaint Ekers, “who has mental health issues, told officers that he wanted to kill the victims because he did not want to be on medication or go back to the hospital.”
As of Aug. 3, Ekers was in the Hennepin County Jail.
