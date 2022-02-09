Two Minneapolis teenagers were charged Feb. 4 in the shooting that took place outside South Education Center in Richfield last week. One student died and another was critically injured in the Feb. 1 shooting.
Intermediate School District 287 is an education partner focused on innovative solutions for eleven member districts including Osseo.
Alfredo Rosario Solis, 19, and Fernando Valdez-Alvarez, 18, each face one count of intentional second-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice.
In addition, Solis and Valdez-Alvarez have each been charged with two counts of attempted intentional second-degree murder – one for critically injuring an unnamed 17-year-old male student, and the second for a third male, a 19-year-old, who was with Rice and the 17-year-old. The 19-year-old was not injured.
According to the criminal complaint:
It was just after noon when Richfield police were called to the scene of the shooting at the school, located at 7450 Penn Ave. S.
Five South Education Center students had become engaged in an altercation in the parking lot just outside the front doors of the school when the shooting occurred and resulted in Rice’s death and critical injuries to the 17-year-old.
Officers were advised when en route that two individuals had been shot and the suspects had fled in a beige SUV.
When officers arrived, they found Rice lying on the sidewalk on the south side of the main parking lot. The school nurse was assessing his injuries, but he was unresponsive and not breathing.
With the assistance of the nurse, who provided oxygen at the scene, an officer immediately began CPR and continued until the ambulance arrived and rushed Rice to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.
The injured 17-year-old student was found being tended to by a staff member in the front vestibule of the school. Officers began lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived and transported the student to the hospital.
The student remained in critical condition as of Feb. 4.
According to the complaint, the third victim was with Rice and the 17-year-old as they walked out of the building behind Valdez-Alvarez and Solis. The complaint states, “There was a short confrontation in the parking lot and (the 17-year-old) punched defendant Solis one time. Defendant Valdez-Alvarez then started shooting at Rice, the 17-year-old student, and the third student.”
The three victims all began to run to the school building while Valdez-Alvarez and Solis ran to their vehicle and got in to leave. Valdez-Alvarez was driving and witnesses said there were at least two more shots fired as they were driving away.
One witness, while in the parking lot and walking toward the building, saw the five students leaving the school. The witness heard the gunshots while nearing the school building. The witness was behind a truck and couldn’t see what was going on. This witness first heard three shots followed by about 10 to 20 seconds and two more shots.
A second witness saw what they believed to be four students “run up to the two defendants like they were getting ready to fight. One of the defendants pulled a gun out of his pocket and started firing it. That defendant then got into the passenger seat of the vehicle, rolled the window down and continued shooting at the victims,” the complaint states.
The witness said there were two shots fired up close at Rice, followed by four more shots fired from the vehicle.
Video from the school was used to help identify the defendants. Solis was wearing a black polo hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and black shoes. Video outside his apartment complex showed Solis exiting a tan SUV wearing the same type of clothing.
When a search warrant was served at Solis’ home, a 9mm Glock 45 handgun was found, along with an empty magazine removed from the gun. In addition to ammunition found during the search, authorities also recovered a sweatshirt like that worn by Solis.
During a search of Valdez-Alvarez’s home, authorities found a gold 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe parked in the rear. The vehicle, which matches the description given by witnesses, is also known to be driven by the defendant.
In addition, five 9mm discharged cartridge casings were located near where the vehicle was parked at the scene. Ballistics testing was being conducted at the time the charges were filed.
As of Feb. 4, both defendants were in jail on $1 million bonds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.