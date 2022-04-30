Corcoran’s annual Clean-up Day is around the corner Saturday, May 7. Throw out those unwanted items while spring cleaning from 8 a.m. to noon at the public works facility located at 9100 County Road 19.
Accepted items and their fees
There are specific items that are and are not accepted at the clean-up day. All fees are subject to change and can be paid at the event by cash, check or credit card. A proof of residency will be required.
Residents can dispose of for free at the event general appliances (washer, dryer, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, etc.), vehicle batteries (house hold batteries will not be accepted), Recyclable steal/scrap metal and propane tanks. Fluorescent bulbs can be disposed of for $1 each.
Tires can be disposed of for $5 for motorcycle, car and pickup trucks and for $10 large truck tires will be accepted. Tractor tires are not accepted.
Miscellaneous waste will be disposed of from $15-$80 depending on size. Furniture and household goods are also able to be disposed of depending on size. Mattresses and box springs can be tossed for $25 each and for $30 residents can ditch their old upholstered/stuffed furniture.
Appliances and electronics such as compressed gas appliances can be disposed of for $20 each. Televisions 27” or smaller cost $30 to dispose of, $40 for 28” and larger TVs and for flat screen LCD, LED or plasma electronics it will cost $15 each. Computer desktops, monitor and laptops cost $15 each to dispose of. For $10 residents can toss their printers, fax, scanner, DVD players and stereos.
Items not accepted
Items that are not accepted include tractor tires, household garbage, paint, chemicals, oil, flammable liquids, disposable propane tanks or other house hold hazardous waste materials, needles, sharps, yard and tree waste and other organic materials.
