Yard signs in support of first responders began popping up in Otsego this past week, and the hope is to blanket the area with them.
They are being sold for $20 a pop to raise money for scholarships that will be awarded to children of first responders through an application process made available at Rogers, Monticello and St. Michael Albertville high schools.
The idea for recognizing and thanking first responders for all they do began with David Greeman, an Otsego resident and a member of the Otsego Public Safety Commission. The retired officer, who logged 33 years law enforcement before retiring from the Duluth Police Department, presented the idea to the club at its March meeting.
Lions membership instantly loved the idea and started brainstorming what they wanted the signs to look like, according to Otsego Club President Logan Stockamp.
The first batch of the signs were passed out on May 4 at the Otsego Lions’ regular monthly meeting at Prairie Center in Otsego.
Greeman was thrilled to hear the news and said he’s eager to get one himself. The reason he suggested them was for people to be able to show appreciation to the day-in-and-day-out first responders in our community who put their lives on the line and leave their families every day to go out and do their jobs.
Club Member Donna Lefebvre designed several lawn sign options for the group to consider. Club members got to vote on their favorite.
The group decided to leave the badges of the first responders on the signs generic so they could be sold to folks across city and county lines. Lefebvre worked with RPM Graphics in Rogers to produce the actual signs.
“Club members are very excited about this project because not only do we get to show support for our first responders, but we also get to give back financially to first responders’ kids for scholarships in the future,” Stockamp said.
Signs to be sold online and at events
Stockamp said signs can be purchased with cash, check, on the club’s Facebook Page and through Venmo.
The 32-member club meets on the first Tuesday of the month and keeps a busy schedule for fundraisers for the good of the community.
The club started selling the signs on May 8 during its Otsego Lions Putts and Pars Pub Crawl in Otsego.
The Otsego Lions Club is also hosting its second annual Spring Disc Golf Drive on May 15 in Elk River at Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lion’s Park Drive.
The event will be a scramble style (rain or shine) disc golf tournament.
The cost is $20 and there will be prizes. For more information and to register, visit https://bit.ly/3rnGUVr and pay on Venmo at otsegolionsclub or pay cash on the day of the event. Participants are asked to mark their attendance at https://fb.me/e/5s5FP6LDd.
The Lions also plan to sell the lawn signs at the Otsego Farmers Market Tuesdays from June 15 to Sept. 28 from 3-6:30 p.m. in the Otsego Coborn’s parking lot.
