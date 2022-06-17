Monday, May 30

- Dispatched to report of natural gas smell located in the 200 block Lythrum Lane. Hamel Fire located the leak near the hot water heater. Centerpoint Energy responded to repair the issue.

- Signal Problem: Observed semaphore lights out located along Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive. MnDOT notified.

Wednesday, June 1

- Dispatched to report of a problem burn located in the 2200 block County Road 24. Fire was bigger than a 3x3 and homeowner did not have a burn permit. Hamel Fire made homeowner extinguish the fire.

Friday, June 3

- Dispatched to report of fireworks going off located in the 300 block Medina Street. Reporting party was mad they woke up his grandkids. Unable to locate any.

Saturday, June 4

- Dispatched to report of an oil spill located along Crestview Lane and Medina Street. Loretto Fire arrived to clean up the area. Appeared an oil jug may have fallen off a moving vehicle.

- Dispatched to report of money stolen from a business located in the 700 block Tower Drive. Investigation ongoing.

