On March 4, at approximately 7:53 a.m. Chief Jason Nelson, Sergeant Kevin Boecker, and Investigator Andrew Scharf were dispatched to a vehicle that had just been stolen from Koch’s Corner located at 4355 Highway 55 According to Medina Police report.
Investigator Scharf located the vehicle in the area of Highway 55 and Pinto Drive. The vehicle immediately fled upon seeing his squad car. A pursuit ensued that ultimately lasted 49 miles through the cities of Medina, Plymouth, Maple Grove, Dayton, Rogers, St. Michael, and Buffalo.
As all vehicles were exiting Buffalo traveling eastbound on Highway 55 the suspect made contact with Boecker’s squad car, ultimately causing the suspect vehicle to roll one time. The male occupant was taken into custody.
Shortly after being taken into custody the male admitted to swallowing narcotics. Medina police rendered medical care and the man was ultimately transported to the hospital. They also learned the male had several warrants out for his arrest out of three different counties.
An investigation is ongoing at this time and charges will be brought forth for the suspect.
“We are glad this ended with a safe resolution and we thank the agencies who assisted us with this incident,” Medina Police said in a statement March 5 on Facebook.
