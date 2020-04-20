The Medina City Council, Tuesday, March 17, granted key approvals for three major developments – Weston Woods residential subdivision, Adams Pest Control mixed used development and expansion of the Open Systems International headquarters.
At the meeting, the council also conducted other business. Here are meeting highlights.
WESTON WOODS
City Planner Dusty Finke explained the Weston Woods proposal, submitted by Mark of Excellence Homes. After a lengthy discussion, the council directed city staff to draft a resolution approving a two-part comprehensive plan amendment.
Weston Woods would encompass the 80-acre former Roy property on the north and the 55-acre former Cavanaugh property to the south. An extended Chippewa Road would divide the two properties and connect Mohawk and Arrowhead Drives. Extended utilities would be installed under Chippewa Road. Mark Smith, of Mark of Excellence, owns both properties.
One part of the comp plan amendment would allow Mark of Excellence to build on the former Roy property in 2020 instead of the 2025 date in the current comp plan. The second part would change land use in the former Cavanaugh property from business to low density residential (17 net acres), from business to medium density residential (4.75 net acres) and from business to public park and open space (5.5 net acres).
After discussing the comp plan amendment, the council gave Mark of Excellence feedback on concept plan for Weston Woods. The concept plan shows a mix of housing types. Seventy-six twin homes would sit on the former Roy property, which is more than 50 percent wetland. The buildable area is 28 net acres. The 55-acre former Cavanaugh property has 28.5 net buildable acres after deducting wetland and wetland buffers. A 13-acre wood abuts a large wetland in the south and bisects the north side of the site. Smith is proposing 41 single-family lots, 33 townhomes and 7.4 acres of park/ open space.
DEVELOPER’S OFFER
In a letter to Medina officials, Mark and Kathleen Smith said Mark of Excellence was willing to provide more than $4 million in public improvements to serve the development and surrounding area. They would include:
-An 80-foot wide easement from Mohawk Road to Arrowhead Road for construction of Chippewa Road. Estimated value is $220,000.
-Construction and funding for extension of Chippewa Road from Mohawk Road to Arrowhead Road. Estimated cost for roadway construction is $2.5 million.
-Construction of a 12-inch water main from Mohawk Road to Arrowhead Road. Estimated cost is $460,000.
-Contribution by the developer of 3.5 to 4 acres of land needed for floodplain mitigation. Estimated value is $395,000.
-Contribution by the developer to wetland mitigation in exchange for an equal reduction in connection fees for the twin home portion of the project.
-Oversizing storm water ponds within the project to meet storm water requirements for Chippewa Road.
Development of both the former Roy property and the former Cavanaugh property at the same time would make these improvements possible, according to Mark of Excellence.
ADAM’S PEST CONTROL MIXED USE DEVELOPMENT
Continuing with planning applications, the council directed city staff to draft a resolution approving several requests from Jan Har LLP (Adam’s Pest Control).
Adam’s Pest Control has grown continuously since the company arrived in Medina in 1983. Now Adam’s is proposing to construct a new complex that would include facilities for the company, along with a bar/restaurant and patio overlooking a bald eagle’s nest and wetlands.
On Dec. 3, the council approved Jen Har’s requests for rezoning from rural business holding to business, along with the preliminary plat, site plan and conditional use permit for indoor recreation, outdoor dining/ drinking area and vehicle repair.
Since then Jen Har has discovered that the owner of vacant property to the east has declined to provide right of way for a street to access the proposed development, said City Planner Finke. Jen Har met with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, which said it would require full access to the site from Highway 55 with left-turn and right-turn lanes.
The developer updated its application to include access from Highway 55, Finke said. Otherwise, the proposal is the same as the one submitted in December. As a result, the council again voiced support for the development.
OTHER
The City Council also:
APPROVED for the second time various land use applications allowing Open Systems International to construct a 75,000 square foot expansion of its headquarters at 4101 Arrowhead Drive. The second submittal provides for future realignment of Arrowhead Drive and construction of future Chippewa Road via an easement instead of inclusion in the preliminary plat.
RECEIVED BIDS for the Arrowhead Drive railroad improvement project, including a railway quiet zone. The low bid of $426,969.10 from Minger Construction Company was above engineers’ estimate of $354,364. However, the railroad improvement grant to Medina of $450,000 would cover the cost. Medina will award the project after Hennepin County and MnDOT approve a cooperative agreement.
Adam’s Pest Control is proposing the above complex for the company, along with a restaurant and bar with outdoor patio, in the northwest quadrant of Highway 55 and Willow Drive. Shown is an architect’s rendition of the south elevation of the complex. (Drawing courtesy of SKD Architects)
