Medina contributes to Long Lake carp removal

The Medina City Council authorized a contribution to the Long Lake Water Association Project to remove carp from the lake at its April 19 meeting.
The city will contribute $4,200 or one-sixth of the total cost towards the efforts of carp removal this spring. According to City Administrator Scott Johnson, Medina staff supports continued collaboration with the partnership on its efforts.
Last spring, the city contributed $7,500 towards carp removal analysis. The new contribution of $4,200 will come from environmental funds.
The 2022 carp removal is projected to get the population to a more sustainable level within the lake. The total estimated cost of the carp removal project is around $24,000.
It is estimated that 2,900 carp need to be removed to restore the lake’s ecosystem.
In 2021, there were an estimated 1,107 carp removed and in total there is a population estimated to be around 6,905 carp before the removal process. The removal will be in two phases. The first phase will be to set up equipment and the first stage of removal. The first phase is estimated to cost $9,744. The second phase will be the removal of remaining carp to reach recommended levels, which is estimated to cost $14,160.
Council Member Joseph Cavanaugh was supportive of the project but was hesitant to use city environmental funds for a lake outside of the city. Council Member Reid asked if the Long Lake Water Association actually needs Medina’s money to move forward with the project. Long Lake Water Association representative Cassy Ordway said that they do have the funds without Medina to go ahead with both phases.
Johnson added that even though Long Lake is not in Medina, the partnership could benefit Medina in the future if carp migrate into Medina.
The council approved continuing their partnership with Long Lake Water Association and authorized contributing to the carp removal project.
Arrowhead Drive contract
The council also accepted the lowest bid for the Arrowhead Drive project that will expand the Arrowhead Drive turn lane. The bid is in the estimated amount of $609,541. Five bids in total were received.
The project will also add a crosswalk to the intersection of Highway 55 and Arrowhead Drive.
Council Member Todd Albers asked how disruptive the project will be to traffic. According to City Engineer Jim Stremel, there will not be full road closures, but certain lanes during working hours will close for short periods of time. When Chippewa Road is connected to Arrowhead Drive there will most likely be road closer for that lane connection.
The project is projected to go from May until July this summer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.