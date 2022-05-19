Complete Eye Care in Medina is one of 21 sites in the United States participating in a study on a demodex blepharitis medication sponsored by Irvine, California-based Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. The medication is called TP-03.
Demodex blepharitis is an overgrowth of a specific mite or bug, that can live within the eyelids and eyelashes that can cause itchiness of eyelids, lash loss, redness and thickening of eyelids. It can be similar to other eye conditions, like dry eye disease and allergies, and can often go misdiagnosed or undiagnosed.
There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for demodex blepharitis. Historically, doctors manage the disease by prescribing eyelid hygiene, such as washing, tea tree oil and antibiotics. However, none of these options have proven effective at treating the root cause of the disease.
The three-trial process for testing TP-03 was completed as of May 2, with 56% of patients on TP-03 cured of demodex blepharitis.
If approved, the potential treatment used in the trial would be the first and only FDA-approved treatment.
The last trial that Complete Eye Care was in has a randomized, controlled, double-masked trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of TP-03 in patients with demodex blepharitis. The trial enrolled adults having more than 10 collarettes, or bump per lid and at least mild lid redness. Each patient also had at least 1.5 mites per lash. One drop of TP-03 was self-administered twice per day in each eye for six weeks.
According to Dr. Gina Wesley of Complete Eye Care, she has seen Medina patients being affected by demodex blepharitis every day.
“I’m most excited to have an option for these patients that has the potential to eradicate and efficiently resolve demodex blepharitis,” Wesley said. “It’s so negatively impactful on a patient’s quality of life, if we can help negate those issues, it’s a huge win.”
Wesley has been doing clinical research for 15 years and Complete Eye Care has a history of participating in studies and has worked with several research companies. With that history, they were chosen to be a part of the TP-03 trail. Complete Eye Care has also participated in contact lens trials and dry eye research, but it has never been in any type of trial that has studied targeting disease.
“I was very eager to see how effective it was,” Wesley said. “I have so many patients that suffer from this disease, so the promise of a potential treatment and being able to participate in this important ground-level work required to bring it to market, was extremely exciting.”
TP-03 is made up of lotilaner, a mainly veterinary medication that is used to control fleas, ticks and other bugs on dogs and is a well-characterized anti-parasitic agent that paralyzes and eradicates demodex mites by selectively inhibiting the GABA-Cl channels. TP-03 was evaluated in the two trials collectively involving 833 patients across the United States. Both trials met the primary and all secondary endpoints by showing many participants resolving their demodex blepharitis. A complete cure was defined as participants going down from at least 10 collarettes to at least two collarettes within 43 days. This was achieved by 56% of patients on TP-03. 52% of patients on TP-03 also achieved complete removal of mites. Tarsus plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this year.
