Architecture grad wins Academic Excellence Award at Dunwoody
Students around the country were separated from their schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic this spring, so sometimes, academic news took a little longer to reach its intended target. Such was the case for Devyn Smoter, a 2014 graduate of St. Michael-Albertville High School who was completing her bachelor of architecture at Dunwoody College of Technology in Minneapolis. Smoter was named as a winner of the school’s prestigious Academic Excellence Awards for the 2019-20 school year, but was just about the last to hear about it.
“I had no idea we had the [award], and winning it was really unexpected,” Smoter said. “With COVID-19, I only found out when my teacher called me one day and he was like, ‘Hey, you won this award’ and I didn’t know what was going on.”
The award officially recognizes a five-year record of outstanding scholarship and achievement. Candidates must maintain a 3.0 or higher grade-point average and at least a 90% attendence record. Other criteria include work ethic, extra-curricular participation, collegiate camaraderie, pursuit of excellence and self- awareness.
“I’ve always tried to work as hard as I possibly can all throughout school, and I’ve always prided myself on being at the top of my class and getting as much as possible out of my classes,” Smoter said.
Both sides now
Smoter is neither “left-brained” nor “right-brained,” but could be said to be, to take the risk of inventing a word, ambineurological. Her mind is a highly rational one, but she also has a high degree of creative energy as well. From early interests in the seemingly opposite disciplines of mathematics and art – a 2014 article in the Crow River News archives for 2014 lists her as an honorable mention recipient in the Minnesota Scholastic Art Contest – Smoter was attracted to architecture because it allows both her logical and her artistic sides to flourish in combination.
Finding her star in that field had a bit of an accidental beginning, however. On Smoter’s first visit to Dunwoody, she was only accompanying a friend to an open house event.
“I ended up talking to one of the architecture instructors,” Smoter said. “The way he talked about the program, he said it combines the logical, problem-solving, meticulous side but also infuses creativity into the job as well.”
An architect has to ensure her designs conform to safety codes and also must be exact in measurements, but so long as the design falls within the bounds of all applicable regulations, there is always plenty of room to play around with ideas and put her own personal stamp on it.
“You have a lot of opportunities to see what you can come up with to make it look aesthetic and pleasing, and make sure it fits the users as well,” Smoter said.
Architecture is a great field for anyone who wants to become well-rounded – “to know a little about a lot” is how Smoter phrased it. Architects work with interior designers, structural engineers, electrical engineers, environmental engineers and many other specialists and have the opportunity to glean some knowledge about each field, which can help inform the architect’s future designs.
On-the-job training
Smoter graduates with three years of on-the-job experience already behind her, as a long-term architectural intern at Bloomington-based firm Kaas Wilson Architects.
She has assisted project managers in just about every aspect of the design process, including drafting and red-lining, which is like “editing” another drafters design. She has also worked with construction documents as projects move from paper to reality and also done some designing.
She will continue with Kaas Wilson with her degree in hand, her official title changing to architectural designer.
“The responsibilities I’ve taken on and the skills I’ve built over the last three years will transition into more of an independent role in my new position, but I’ll still be working with a team of people in the office,” Smoter said.
Up to now, the most common type of project for Smoter has been assisted living facilities, in Minnesota and in a few other states. As she continues to grow in her field, she hopes to expand to multifamily residential and public interest projects.
“I’d like to experience different communities and cultures and help them build what they need in their communities,” Smoter said.
A popular subject herself
Smoter has gotten a lot of “ink” over the years for her achievements and for her general academic story. Besides the above-mentioned Crow River News note from 2014, Smoter’s name also appears in a 2016 Crow article as a winner of a TwinWest Chamber of Commerce scholarship. She has also been featured in a number of different releases from Dunwoody over the years.
Perhaps most notably of all, Smoter was the subject of a 2016 story by the Mike Rowe Works Foundation, a nonprofit organization focusing on trades named for and headed by the star of “Dirty Jobs” and other TV shows.
The Mike Rowe Works article, which can be found by searching on Google or Facebook, describes her journey to Dunwoody’s architecture program and her academic progress up to that point. On Smoter’s left-brain, right-brain dualism, the following is written:
“There were no shortages of opinions on the subject. Devyn’s mom thought she should follow the left side of her brain and pick a logical vocation like accounting or engineering. Her dad told her to follow the right side of her brain and pick a creative vocation and do something artistic. Devyn’s advanced placement art teacher and mentor, Mrs. Halker, agreed with her dad. Her math teacher sided with her mom.”
As the reader now knows, of course, Smoter found a way to satisfy all sides. She also participated in a follow-up interview with the Foundation last year.
“I guess there’s been a lot written about me,” Smoter said.
With this, add one more article to the list.
