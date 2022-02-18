Fifteen townships in Wright County will be holding Township Officer elections Tuesday, March 8. Wright County voters located in those townships (Albion, Buffalo, Chatham, Cokato, Corinna, Franklin, French Lake, Maple Lake, Marysville, Middleville, Monticello, Rockford, Stockholm, Victor and Woodland) will be able to vote in the election.
Friday, Feb. 4, was the first day of absentee voting leading up to the March 8 township elections. The county election office will begin mailing ballots to voters who have requested them, and in-person absentee voting is now available at the Wright County Government Center. The Government Center is located at 10 Second St. NW in Buffalo and is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone can go to mnvotes.org, to check their registration status or register to vote.
Contact the county election office to apply for an absentee ballot for the March 8 election. A copy of the absentee ballot application can be found on the Wright County Website. For additional questions about requesting a ballot call 763-682-7692 or email at elections@co.wright.mn.us.
Voters can request an absentee ballot even if they are not registered to vote – a voter registration application will be provided with the ballot and it must be returned with the ballot.
Voters may cast an in-person absentee ballot at the Wright County Government Center. Eligible voters in the 15 Townships holding elections this March may vote early at the Government Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.