As part of the bonding for the new Wright County Government Center, a project of much lesser financial impact to Wright County — its Tactical Training Center –—is currently taking form.
The shell of the building is already up, but the TTC has become much more than merely a firing range. It has become the fruition of a plan that has been years in the making.
Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer has been the lead firearms instructor in Wright County since 2000, when he ascended to the position following the retirement of longtime instructor Steve Quill. Even back then, Deringer had a vision of what the TTC could be and had the germ of an idea based upon his training at the time.
“This has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Deringer said. “The county sent me to Pittsburgh in the early 2000s to an NRA range-sponsored development course. When I came back — this has been a dream of mine since 2004 — I had a neighbor of mine who designs homes and businesses. I had him back in 2004 sketch me up dynamics. I brought it to the county board, but, at the time, it wasn’t seen as a priority.”
INITIAL DREAM
Bringing that initial dream to reality took time, as the concept got pushed back during difficult economic times in the years that followed. There were times when it seemed like a pipe dream, but Deringer kept the idea of having a training center in Wright County alive, even if on the back burner. That was until two years ago. At the time, Deringer was a captain in the sheriff’s office when he first found out that the FBI was in need of a new home to conduct its training.
The FBI currently trains at the University of Minnesota Police Department’s firearms range — a 400-acre property in Rosemount. In 2017, the U of M notified the FBI that it wasn’t going to extend its current contract because the property is valuable and can be either developed by the university or sold to a private bidder.
It was a chance meeting with an FBI colleague of Deringer’s the got the ball rolling.
“I was talking with a friend of mine who was based out of the FBI office in St. Cloud and he brought that up that their relationship with the U of M was going to be ending,” Deringer said. “I asked him what the FBI pitched in as part of their agreement and what does it look like? He said if we were willing to entertain having a conversation, he was willing to put me in touch with Jim Walden of the Minneapolis office of the FBI. I met with them, we got some of the facts and figures down and basically made an argument why this would be great for the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to be in partnership.”
Deringer convinced then-Sheriff Joe Hagerty to take meeting and he liked the proposal, but said any decision to move forward with a project of this type of price — at the time as a stand-alone building with a cost of about $6 million — it would need the endorsement of the county board. At the end that meeting, none of the commissioners expressed a negative view or downside to getting into the agreement.
A key piece to the puzzle of getting the TTC built was that the county had multiple needs for a building that weren’t being addressed, starting with having a new Emergency Operations Center.
LOCATION
By federal law, the county’s EOC is required to be more than 10 miles from Monticello nuclear plant. At the current location of the county courthouse, it fits in that distance window. At the location of the approved new Government Center, it doesn’t. That was going to be a logistical problem that would require the installation of a new EOC when the county abandons its current courthouse location and a solution to that pending problem was to include the EOC question into the TTC project.
Once the county board came involved, the project took on a much more expanded view. It went from being merely a shooting range to a catch-all for county needs in areas above and beyond the scope of the initial project.
Commissioner Christine Husom said that the facility, which now has a cost near $10 million, has grown to serve more than just the scope of initial training center. It has become a vital hub for the county moving forward, transforming for an initial agreement with the FBI to a county government nerve center that was required.
“There are really four major values to this project,” Husom said. “Certainly, one is having an indoor shooting range to train. To have an Emergency Operations Center located off-site from the new Government Center is a huge plus we needed. When you add in a backup data center and backup dispatch center, which we currently work out with Sherburne County for backup dispatch, we’re taking care of four vital operations under one roof.”
Deringer admitted he wasn’t convinced the project would go through, but when other needs for the county arose due to its planned relocation, combining everything into one project made the TTC a much more feasible option.
“Once we discovered this could fulfill so many needs, it quickly came to us that this facility could fill a lot of needs of the county, but it was going to come at a higher price tag,” Deringer said.
PRICE TAG
That price tag is pushing $10 million, with the FBI contributing $2.2 million toward construction. But, when factoring in the costs of having an EOC location and the security of having an in-house backup data center and sheriff’s office dispatch capability, the TTC has outgrown even what Deringer could have expected 15 years ago
On its current schedule, the TTC is set to officially open next summer. Under the current plan, Wright County will use the facility 60 to 70 days a year, while the FBI will utilize the facility approximately 40 days a year.
Just about every aspect of training will be centrally located at the facility — from use of force training to emergency/trauma medical training and many aspects of that officers encounter in the course of doing their jobs.
Deringer admitted that his goal of getting a training facility in Wright County has come a long way from his initial wish list 15 years ago. The final finished product Wright County is going to have is beyond anything he could have expected and will put his officers in position to receive the most cutting edge training available on-site within the county borders, which he believes, in terms of public safety, you can’t put a price tag on.
“With this partnership, we will have access to world-class trainers and world-class training,” Deringer said. “Anything that happens in the Upper Midwest, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office has a front-row seat to it. It completely changes whatever we have had access to in the past. This changes everything. The county has its own needs — both from the needs of my office to the county’s infrastructure needs. Our office has farmed that out our training elsewhere for decades. Now we can have it on-site. It’s been a long time coming, but Wright County residents will benefit from this because we’re taking care of vital needs with this facility that will pay dividends for decades to come.”
