Wright County SHIP provides resources and funding for the community

At the March 20 Albertville City Council meeting, Health Promotion Coordinator Keith Bennett, with Wright County Public Health, spoke about the Minnesota Department of Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. SHIP was created in 2008 and has 41 community health boards that cover all 87 counties in Minnesota.
The partnership currently has 5,250 partner sites and 2,000 collaborative partnerships. Minnesota legislature provides $17.5 million per year in funding to support SHIP.
“SHIP intentionally invests, bringing opportunities to partnership with communities that lead, and healthy and positive connections that promote health and wellbeing of communities,” Bennett said.
Wright County SHIP focuses on four categories: MN Eats, MN Moves, MN Well-being, and MN Commercial Tobacco Free. These categories are generally pursued in workplaces, healthcare, communities, schools, and childcare.
SHIP focuses on policy, system, and environmental changes that can be made. This can involve changes to laws, policies, changes to rules to change the way things are typically done in an organization, and changes to the physical environment.
“To go into what MN Eats is, it could be a wealth of different projects whether that be Baby Cafe, nursing mothers rooms, hydration stations for schools or workplaces, a wealth of different relations to improving nutrition,” Bennett said.
MN Eats can also include healthy vending machines, super shelves that partner with food shelves to increase access to healthier foods, starting farmer’s markets in communities to increase access to local foods, and more.
MN Moves can promote and implement transportation plans, Safe Routes to School, park planning, active spaces, and more.
Active spaces can include small portable exercise equipment in schools, childcare, and youth programs. Safe Routes to School can make the community safer for children walking to and from school by implementing a Crossing Guard Program and/or installing rectangular rapid-flashing beacons.
MN Commercial Tobacco promotes smoke-free housing, tobacco-free policies, and Quit Partner Referrals. Quit Partner Referrals assist people who want to quit using tobacco.
MN Well-being focuses on two main ideas, trauma information and social connections. Some examples include Social Emotional Learning Curriculum and Trauma-informed Principles.
Social Emotional Learning Curriculum targets schools and childcare to implement education that fosters social and emotional skills. Trauma-informed Principles create policy, system, and/or environmental changes to address and avoid trauma and provide Trauma-informed Principles training.
Councilor Rob Olson and Mayor Jillian Hendrickson asked about how much funding Wright County gets from the state for SHIP and how that funding is used throughout the year.
“We usually try to budget as much as we can and we leave a little bit unallocated for other projects. We are open to more and more projects throughout the year, there’s no end date or deadline and we’re always routinely year after year providing different project ideas,” Bennett said.
