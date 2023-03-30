Wright County SHIP provides resources and funding for the community

(Photo courtesy of Wright County Public Health)

The amount of leveraged funds and in-kind donations Wright County’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) received in 2022, and the number of unique projects and partners they engaged.

At the March 20 Albertville City Council meeting, Health Promotion Coordinator Keith Bennett, with Wright County Public Health, spoke about the Minnesota Department of Health’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership. SHIP was created in 2008 and has 41 community health boards that cover all 87 counties in Minnesota.

The partnership currently has 5,250 partner sites and 2,000 collaborative partnerships. Minnesota legislature provides $17.5 million per year in funding to support SHIP.

