The goal of establishing a non-profit dental clinic at the new Wright County government center took another step forward this week when the Board of Wright County Commissioners agreed to ask the Minnesota State Legislature to help with funding.
Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution that asks the state for $2 million in bonding infrastructure dollars to be used in building the proposed new clinic within the government center that is currently under construction. The government center is due to be completed in the summer of 2021 on Braddock Ave NE, in Buffalo.
The resolution will now be forwarded to the members of the State Legislature representing Wright County, as well as the governor, the commissioner of the Minnesota Management and Budget, the chairs and ranking minority members of the Senate Capital Investment Committee, and the House Capital Investment Division.
In introducing the resolution to commissioners, Sarah Grosshuesch, who is the Wright County Public Health Director, said the dollars would help construct a 6,200 square foot clinic to be used by the thousands of people in the area who receive health insurance through Medical Assistance.
The resolution states that there are approximately 14,000 low-income Wright County residents, as well as 55,000 additional residents in neighboring counties who receive Medical Assistance and would qualify to use such a facility. The resolution also notes that the county’s dental health system does not have the capacity to adequately serve low income patients, due in part to low reimbursement rates, lack of available providers, and sporadic availability of non-profit services.
Grosshuesch pointed to a 2018 community health survey which found that 24 percent of respondents had delayed or not received dental care, with affordability and/or insurance coverage cited as key contributing factors.
In discussing the proposed resolution, Commissioner Charles Borrell stressed that the clinic will serve patrons from beyond the county’s borders. “This is going to be a regional thing,” he said. “People right now, say, in Meeker County may be trying to go all the way down to the metro area to try to get care, you know they’re going to go here instead. It’s going to take some of the load off of the clinics that do it.” He suggested stressing the impact on surrounding counties in an attempt to garner more support at the Capitol.
“We are getting authors in both the House and the Senate, so hopefully we are going to be able to move this forward and get part of the bonding,” Commissioner Christine Husom said, adding, “I think it’s startling that 1,800 people visited the emergency room because of dental issues. The cost an emergency room visit is quite high. It’s way cheaper to go to a dental clinic.”
Commissioner Michael Potter added, “Another point is that without proper dental care, the incidence of stroke, heart attack and other diseases go up quite a bit, so this is more than just making your teeth look pretty.”
As for the likelihood of state aid, Potter went on to comment, “The dollar amount we’re looking for from the state is not a budget buster by any stretch. They should be able to squeeze this in, what with a $1.3 billion surplus. It’s just a matter of who carries it and how hard they fight for it.”
In January, Wright County commissioners and several department employees met with three state legislators to discuss various issues of local importance, including the need for this clinic.
The proposal would place the clinic in the new government center, which is deliberately being built with extra, unused space to accommodate potential future expansion. There is space on the ground floor of the building that would house this hypothetical clinic.
The county would be involved only in providing space. Community Dental Care, a non-profit organization that now operates four similar clinics (three in the metropolitan area and one in Rochester) would run the facility. Plans are to create space for 12 operating spaces that would serve an estimated 7,000 patients annually. The primary population served would be people with no insurance or on Medical Assistance (MA). According to Grosshuesch, area dentists generally accept none or very few of these patients due to low MA reimbursement.
The Wright County Public Health Task Force has identified dental care as a top public health priority for Wright County and the surrounding region.
At Tuesday’s commission meeting, the board also looked east to the State Capitol in regards to a couple of additional issues. One item was to support a legislative funding proposal for preliminary design for the improvement of Highway 55 just east of the county’s border. A little closer to home, a second item involved discussion of the damaged system of providing road tests for those seeking a driver’s license.
In the latter discussion, commissioners spent a few minutes condemning the long wait times for road tests. Even though the county houses the Drivers License Exam Station at the courthouse, the program is state-run … operated by the Driver and Vehicle Services division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Locally, it is only open part-time and wait times are long, resulting in new drivers having to set appointments far into the future or traveling great distances to other DVS sites. Commissioners agreed that pressure should be put on the state to finally fix the problem.
Regarding Highway 55, plans have been in the works for some time to upgrade a stretch of Highway 55 in western Hennepin County from a two-lane to a four-lane highway. The Highway 55 Corridor Coalition has a 2020 legislative proposal asking for $5 million to fund preliminary and final design work for the project, which is located from Arrowhead Drive in Medina to County Road 19 in Corcoran. At the request of Virgil Hawkins, Wright County engineer, the commissioners approved a resolution supporting the funding proposal.
Commissioner Potter, who leads the 55 Coalition, said the transportation department wants to see “shovel-ready” projects. “It’s not ranking high on the MnDOT list right now, but the $5 million would get us ready … the idea is to get the foot in the door,” he said. “I think it’s a big item for our people to have to drive on Highway 55 to work. That’s a long stretch from Rockford all the way to Medina to get to four lanes because it backs up quite a bit. To get it to County Road 19 would be a big boon.”
Hennepin County is planning to support the same resolution, he said. Eventually, estimated construction costs would be approximately $40 million.
In other business, commissioners:
Congratulated Deputy Jeff McMackins on his promotion to sergeant in the Wright County Sheriff’s Department.
Set the 2020 County Board of Equalization meeting for June 15, starting at 4 p.m., with a deadline of June 8 for property owners to schedule appointments to discuss issues regarding their property valuations.
Approved spring weight restrictions on county roads.
Approved an agreement with the city of Otsego for a 1.5-mile four-lane reconstruction project in CSAH 39, with the project to be completed in two stages in 2020 and 2021.
Approved an agreement with the city of Monticello for a 1.51-mile reconstruction project this year for County Road 118, part of which is located in Monticello.
Accepted reports and approved resolutions regarding improvements on several county ditches.
Heard a report by Lee Kelly, county administrator, regarding the Wright County Board of Commissioners’ workshop conducted Feb. 11.
As part of the consent agenda, approved the labor agreement with the courthouse employees’ unit of Teamsters Local 320 for a 1.5 percent general wage increase in 2020, a 2.25 percent increase in 2021 and a 2.5 percent wage increase in 2022, along with some changes in insurance coverage.
As part of the consent agenda, entered into agreements to design and manage construction of an addition to the existing Trailblazer Transit building located in Buffalo to accommodate an additional 20 parking stalls for transit buses.
Appointed Merissa Johnson, Buffalo, to the Wright County Extension Committee, and Victoria Shafer, as youth member on the same committee.
After adjourning their regular meeting, almost immediately opened a Committee of the Whole Meeting to explore the possibility of the county creating either an HRA (Housing Redevelopment Authority) or EDA (Economic Development Authority) to help promote future economic development within its borders. Commissioners heard a presentation by Bruce Kimmel, senior municipality advisor, from Ehlers, Inc. Agreeing that more information was needed, commissioners invited Kimmel to return to the board with more information, including costs for helping to set up such an entity.
