In 2014, then-Wright County Sheriff Joe Hagerty was stunned to learn that the newest drug showing up in increasing numbers wasn’t a new designer drug or a drug derivative like methamphetamine that swept the county a decade earlier. It was a drug that has been around for decades and was making an ugly return to the drug scene — heroin.
However, Hagerty would quickly learn the reason for the upswing in the supply of heroin being discovered throughout the country — its connection to a growing problem with the over-prescribing of opioid based painkillers.
“It was about five years back and I remember talking with some of my colleagues about different issues and they said heroin was making a comeback,” Hagerty said. “At first, I was surprised, because heroin has always been around, but the increase in the numbers of arrests, drug busts and deaths as the result of heroin took a huge spike in the course of a year or two. We found out pretty quickly that had a direct connection to opioids. People who were addicted to pain killers like Oxycontin, when they couldn’t get their pills and were going through withdrawal, heroin is a drug that replicates the high that they’re craving.”
EPIDEMIC
In the years since, Wright County has taken on the battle as the result of the opioid epidemic. It became a growing problem because of the availability of prescription pain killers. In 2016 alone, more than 3.5 million opioid/painkiller subscriptions were written in Minnesota alone. Big pharmaceutical companies have attempted to convince medical professionals that their drugs aren’t addictive and over the past decade the number of prescriptions for opioids skyrocketed — to the point that many local and state jurisdictions have joined in a nationwide lawsuit against “big pharma” — because the abuse and availability of strong narcotics are taking a toll on society in general.
What were initially drugs prescribed for end of life pain management have become a scenario where a person could get a couple dozen Oxycontin after having a wisdom tooth pulled. The bigger issue, according to Wright County Attorney Tom Kelly, is that heroin is becoming the alternative and is becoming lethal in its strength because of the addition of even harder drugs mixed in with the heroin itself.
“The opioid epidemic has led those who become addicted to take the cheaper alternative when they can’t get more pills and that, unfortunately, is heroin,” Kelly said. “More troubling is that some of the heroin that is coming into Wright County is laced with Fentanyl and Carfentanil, which is a very strong narcotic that kills people. It was counterfeit Fentanyl that killed Prince and it has taken many more lives in Wright County, in Minnesota and throughout the country.”
FENTANYL
Fentanyl is 80 percent stronger than morphine, a strong pain-killer often used following surgery, and Carfentanil — which is designed to sedate large animals like elephants — is 10,000 times stronger than morphine.
Kelly said he has seen the instances of those two drugs being in the systems of those who overdose on heroin and has a hard time wrapping his head around why the drug traffickers are adding the lethal ingredients into their product.
“It’s like playing Russian Roulette with a six-shot revolver and the cylinder has six bullets in it,” Kelly said. “That’s a losing proposition. That’s the scary part. In the last few years, I’ve read several medical reports about heroin containing Fentanyl and Carfentanil. Those manufacturing these drugs are literally killing off their clients.”
In 2017, the federal government officially recognized the opioid epidemic after one of the worst drug-related death tolls in the history of the country, something Kelly put into perspective.
“In 2016 alone, there were 64,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States, with more than 35,000 of those being opioid-related,” Kelly said. “We lost 58,000 Americans in the entirety of the Vietnam War and, in one year, we lost more to overdose deaths.”
NOT IMMUNE
Wright County was not immune from this problem and had to start taking combative measures in hopes of saving lives of those who were found unresponsive and near death. In 2017, eight people died as the result of controlled substances, including the causes of death attributed to Carfentanil, heroin, Fentanyl and methamphetamine In 2018, six more died, but six others were brought back from the brink of death with a “save shot” — an injection of the drug Narcan, which is an antidote to heroin/opioid related overdoses. To date this year, there have been eight deaths and six “saves” reported in Wright County.
The county has been on the frontline of attempting to combat the problem with education, both to those vulnerable to becoming addicted and medical professionals alike.
In 2018, Wright County Public Health was selected as one two county-based programs to conduct pilot projects to work with medical professionals to identify the dangers of opioids and try to restrict the over-prescribing of pain-killers.
It’s hoped that the education component and awareness of the issue is becoming more important because, as more people get addicted to them, the problem is only going to increase because Kelly just doesn’t know if we’re getting to the point of winning the war against this crisis or if we’re only seeing the first wave of what could be a bigger problem down the line.
“My fear is whether this is just the tip of the iceberg,” Kelly said. “This morning, I came to work at 8 o’clock. Tomorrow when I come to work at 8, there will be 120 people that will have died because of the opioid crisis. Those are shocking numbers and this is something we have to try to get a better handle on because every day we’re losing more and more people to opioid addictions.”
