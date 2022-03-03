The offices and departments in the Wright County Government Center will be moving into its new facility in March. As with many significant building projects, the county has learned firsthand about the supply chain issues and worker shortages among the trade groups that were part of the construction that led to project delays.
However, after some delays, the dates have been assigned for department moves from the current Government Center to the new Government Center (3650 Braddock Ave. NE north of Buffalo) in March.
The move is going to be done incrementally over a 10-day period among departments in the existing Government Center (administration, assessor, county commissioners, finance and taxpayer services, information technology, license center/DMV, planning and zoning, recorder and veteran services) and Health & Human Services, which is currently in its own building at the intersection of Highways 55 and 25.
As the dates get closer, the Wright County Government Center will send out reminders because the dates are expectations, not set in stone. Most offices will be closed the day of their specific move and will reopen at 8 a.m. the following day at the new Government Center while others may take longer to reopen due to volume of people and equipment associated with larger departments.
Here is the tentative schedule of move dates:
Monday-Tuesday, March 21 and 22 – Health and Human Services
Wednesday, March 23 – Administration and Veteran Services
Thursday, March 24 – Finance and Taxpayer Services and County Commissioners
Monday, March 28 – Planning and Zoning and Information Technology
Tuesday, March 29 – Assessor
Tuesday-Wednesday, March 29-30 – Recorder
Wednesday, March 30 – License Center/DMV
During the move, business will be conducted in both buildings. For example, if you need to visit Veteran Services, it will be at the new location starting Thursday, March 24. If residents need to reach the Recorder’s Office, it will still be conducting business at the current Government Center until the end of the day Monday, March 28. The downtown Government Center will be fully vacated by March 30.
Updates will be available as the move dates approach, so residents are encouraged to go to the county website homepage (co.wright.mn.us) or follow Wright County MN on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.