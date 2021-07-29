The Wright County Fair was back last week, July 21 to 25 in Howard Lake, for its 150th celebration. The anniversary celebration was delayed a year as the 2020 fair was canceled due to the global pandemic. This year’s celebration included plenty rides, food, and attractions for those attending the fair. The animal barns were also full of animals. 

