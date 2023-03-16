Wright County Crisis Nursery helping families in crisis

(Photo courtesy of LSS Crisis Nursery)

A local daycare supported Lutheran Social Services Crisis Nursery families during the holidays. One of the five Crisis Nurseries operates in Wright County.

The Lutheran Social Service’s Crisis Nursery in Wright County helps families in need who have children up to 12 years old. These crises can include illnesses, housing problems, divorce or separation, financial strains, and other issues.

Parents can request short-term care for children, crisis support for families, and information and referrals to additional resources. Lutheran Social Services has five Crisis Nurseries in Mankato, Duluth, the Crow Wing County area, the St. Cloud area, and the Wright County area.

