Wright County Community Action offers programs for low-income residents

Wright County Community Action is a private nonprofit corporation that was founded in 1965. The organization serves low-income people in Wright County.
These programs are listed under four categories, self-sufficiency, nutrition, housing, and education.
Self-Sufficiency
The self-sufficiency category includes services such as Aging Services, MNsure Navigator, Tax Preparation, and the WCCA thrift shop.
Aging Services helps adults over 60 by providing cleaning services, meal prep, transportation to appointments and stores, and more.
MNsure Navigator helps people with insurance and Tax Preparation prepares their taxes.
Education
Education includes the Early Head Start Program and the Head Start Program. These programs focus on activities for developing language, literacy, creativity, math, science skills, and social function.
Students also receive health, dental, and nutrition services.
“In education, we focus on one to five years old, so that early childhood and not after they get into kindergarten,” Planning and Advancement Manager at Wright County Community Action Amy Kortisses said.
Housing
The housing category contains programs such as Energy Assistance Program, Foreclosure Prevention, Home Repair Loans, Transitional Housing, and Weatherization. Foreclosure prevention helps people in the process of or nearing foreclosure.
Weatherization and Energy Assistance Program each involve installing conservation measures to reduce energy bills, bill payment assistance, and more. Weatherization involves conservation measures that target high energy bills to reduce a family’s energy burden.
The Transitional Housing Program provides a limited rent cost share and supportive services for people transitioning out of homelessness for up to 18 months.
Kortisses said, “We have a very small homeless transitional program to help those who are homeless. It’s a bridge program to help them connect from living on the streets to being able to be self-sufficient and secure on their own in their housing.”
Nutrition
The nutrition category has programs such as a Backpack Program, Emergency Food Box Network, Mobile Food Shelf, Women, Infants, and Children (WIC), and the WCCA Food Shelf. The Emergency Food Box Network provides 30-pound emergency food boxes throughout the county to shorten the distance traveled for people who need items from the food shelf.
There are 20 different Emergency Food Box Network locations throughout Wright County. Some of the locations include Options for Women Cornerstone in St. Michael, Family Youth Connections in Albertville, Alleluia Lutheran Church in St. Michael, Our Father’s Lutheran Church in Rockford, and Stellis Health in Albertville.
The Backpack Program provides kids with food and WIC provides nutrition education, referrals, and more to women and children. The Mobile Food Shelf delivers foodshelf resources to seniors.
The WCCA Food Shelf is located in Waverly and is the only food shelf in Wright County that serves all county residents.
“It’s wonderful to have a county-wide option for them because when you sometimes go to the one right down the street or in your neighborhood you’re going to run into your friends or your neighbors who are volunteers there. Having that anonymity when you just need a little bit of help can make it a little bit more approachable and accessible,” Kortisses said.
WIC program
The Wright County Community Action WIC program is a breastfeeding, food, and nutrition program. The program provides nutrition assessment, nutrition education, counseling, breastfeeding information, and referrals to health care or other community services.
WIC helps eligible pregnant women, new mothers, babies, and young children under the age of 5.
“It’s a nutrition and breastfeeding program that helps young families eat well and be healthy,” Wright County Community Action WIC Coordinator Cindy Huff said. “WIC helps pregnant women learn about the nutritious foods for a healthy pregnancy and birth. We support breastfeeding and help new moms meet their breastfeeding goals, whether that’s directly through our WIC staff or referrals to other groups such as Family Home Visiting or Early Headstart.”
WIC can also refer mothers and families to lactation consultants in the community, through the hospital, and through Cornerstone Baby Cafe. Cornerstone Baby Cafe is a free breastfeeding support group in St. Michael staffed by Registered Nurses and a Nurse Practitioner.
WIC was formed in 1972 as a pilot program originally and then became permanent in 1974. Huff said the program was created to identify and treat anemia in pregnant women and children. According to Huff, studies have found that diagnosing children who have anemia and then treating it before the age of 3 is very important.
Untreated anemia can possibly permanently affect a child’s IQ. Huff said that one of their main focuses at WIC now is supporting breastfeeding.
“We’re finding there are so many more advantages to human infants getting human milk but we are thankful there is a safe formula supply option for families that can’t breastfeed or won’t,” Huff said.
WIC also provides foods such as milk, eggs, soy milk, whole-grain breakfast cereals, peanut butter, dried beans, canned beans, and fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables.
WIC used to require in-person appointments, but since the pandemic, they have been doing remote appointments. WIC is expecting to start offering in-person appointments in late April.
WIC has three locations in Monticello, Buffalo, and Maple Lake. Their location in Howard Lake closed down. People can find income guidelines and apply online for the program at wccaweb.com.
“We love working with people. We love working with the kids and the moms and helping people stretch their food dollars and make healthy choices, because we know that has a huge impact on their physical and mental well-being,” Huff said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.