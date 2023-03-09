Wright County Community Action offers programs for low-income residents

(Photo courtesy of Cindy Huff)

The WIC location in Monticello is at 1248 Edmonson Ave. NE. WIC will begin offering in-person appointments for the first time since the pandemic in late April.

Wright County Community Action is a private nonprofit corporation that was founded in 1965. The organization serves low-income people in Wright County.

These programs are listed under four categories, self-sufficiency, nutrition, housing, and education.

