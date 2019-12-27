Although there is snow on the ground, a considerable amount of the discussion at the Wright County Commission meeting concerned camping next summer, specifically, what patrons will pay in the future to camp at Wright County Parks.
Under consideration during a public hearing were a variety of proposed fees changes for county services, including services charged by the Human Services Department and Sheriff’s Office. But most of the discussion at the meeting was about camping fees, with commissioners zeroing in on fees for non-resident camping.
In addition, Marc Mattice, Director of Parks and Recreation, was present to discuss the issue and to hand out some information detailing comparisons with other parks in the region.
Much of the discussion concerned procedure more than actual rates. After officially publishing the proposed rate increases for parks as well as other departments, the commissioners opened a public hearing to discuss them. It quickly came apparent that some of the rates published in the public hearing notice were slightly different than the recommendations made by the county’s park commission.
The deviations in dollar amounts were very slight … for example, the proposed and published rate hike for a non-resident camper staying the night at an electrical site was $32 (up from $30 in the past). Mattice suggested the rate be upped an additional dollar, to $33. Although none of the commissioners seemed to have a problem with a difference of a dollar, some had questions about an apparent miscommunication over some rates.
Related to that, Commissioner Michael Potter raised concerns over procedure. Noting that the proposed fees were published as part of the public hearing notice, Commissioner Potter asked whether or not is would be proper to alter some of the fees after legal publication. “I don’t think its good precedence to replace it and replace one number with another number,” he said, adding later, “It just doesn’t sit well with me.”
Commissioner Charlie Borrell responded that all the changes being debated concerned non-resident camping fees. “If they did show up, the people who would be concerned would be the non-residents,” he countered, stressing that the board represents its residents and the hearing was being held for residents.
“You’re missing the point,” said Commissioner Potter. “What happens next time with some other issue that has nothing to do with this?”
After additional discussion, commissioners voted first on an amendment to the original motion. The amendment recognized three specific hikes in fees above the proposed and published fees. All three were for non-resident campers only. The amendment passed in a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Potter voting no. After slight discussion about some of the other fees, commissioners then voted on the entire package of fees as amended, and that vote passed unanimously.
The final vote on the three disputed daily camping fees resulted in setting new fees as follows: non-resident non-electrical sites — $22 (up from $20 in the past); non-resident electric sites -— $33 (up from $30), and full service sites with water and sewer to $36. In each instance, the new, approved fee is only $1 more than the proposed fee published prior to the hearing.
Wright County residents get a break when using their own parks, a fact that was strongly supported by comments made by the commissioners. Non-electric site fees edged up from $18.50 to $19. Electric site fees went up from $27.50 to $29. Full service site fees were set at $32.
In addition, fees for using the parks’ shelters were increased. For example, weekend fees to use the shelters at Otsego Park and Schroeder Park were increased from $50 per day to $60 per day. Other shelter fees were hiked by varying amounts.
Seasonal camping fees were upped to $2,000, from $1,900. Group campsite fees were increased to $60, up from $45.
A number of the county’s 29 parks have picnic shelters. Only two allow overnight camping. Those two are Schroeder Regional Park and Campground, located on Cedar Lake near the city of Annandale, and Collinwood Regional Park and Campground, located on Collinwood Lake near the city of Cokato. Schroeder Park has 51 camping sites, all electric. Collinwood Park has 65 sites, 10 being rustic or non-electrical, 40 being electrical sites and 15 being full sites with electric, water and sewer. Both parks also offer tenting opportunities. Proposed is a third campground, with work on improvements at the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park near Monticello scheduled to start next year.
This is the first rate increase for camping in the county’s parks in 5 years, and the first increase in shelter use fees in 15 years, according to Parks Director Mattice.
The approved motion also included fee hikes and, in some instances, new fees in the departments of Human Services, Recorder, and Sheriff.
Among action at the meeting, the board:
Again discussed the continuation of a regular board workshop schedule at which commissioners are able to go into specific topics in more detail. Earlier the board approved continuing this practice into 2020, but some of the commissioners seemed to want a little clarification on how this would work, especially in regards to the Minnesota Open Meeting Law.
Scheduled the 2019 Employee Recognition Ceremony for Monday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m., to be held in the courthouse Community Room.
Approved the publication of bid notices for the Bertram Campground site and utility development, for the Bertram Campground buildings, and for Stanley Eddy Habitat, Restoration and Management.
Accepted a donation from Bison Fishing Forever in the amount of $1,000.00 to be used to purchase and install a memorial bench at Beebe Lake Park. The bench will be ready by spring.
Heard Commissioner Borrell report that the 150th year of the Wright County Fair will be celebrated from July 22 to July 26 next summer, and to celebrate this milestone, a number of special events would be held. A key decision by the Fair Board will be to allow anyone age 17 and younger to attend the fair for free, in an attempt to garner more interest in the event. “The future of the fair is to get the young people involved in the fair,” he noted. The 2020 fair theme is: “The Family Friendly Fair.” The fair ground is located in Howard Lake.
Heard Commissioner Christine Husom promote the Wright County Historical Society’s annual Festival of Trees now open at the Wright County Heritage Center, Hwy. 25 North, Buffalo.
Heard a report by Commissioner Borrell regarding the recent successful execution of a Tree Walk event by Wright County Community Action in Waverly.
Introduced the county’s newest employee, John Holler, who became the county communication specialist at the beginning of the month.
Authorized signatures on contracts with Resource Training & Solutions for Professional Services of Guardianship and with Central Minnesota Guardianship and Conservatorship Services.
Approved a 2020 tobacco license for a new business, Kwik Trip, Delano.
