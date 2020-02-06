At a previous meeting, the Wright County Board of Commissioners agreed to double the county’s financial contribution to the Wright County Economic Development Partnership (EDA). At their most recent meeting, conducted Tuesday, Jan. 28, commissioners discussed the strings that they may want to attach to that contribution.
At the earlier meeting Jan. 21, there was very little discussion as the board agreed to significantly increase its annual contribution to the EDA.
Only a week later, the discussion was considerably longer, churned up mostly by Commissioner Charles Borrell who objected to the EDA’s financial relationship with the much larger Greater MSP, also known as the Minneapolis St. Paul Regional Economic Development Partnership.
INCREASE DONATION
At the Jan. 21 meeting, the board agreed to increase its donation to the Wright County EDA from $65,000 annually to $130,000 annually. This was after the country received a letter from the EDA stating that the present executive director is retiring. In the letter, the EDA board explained a new director is being sought and a significant increase in wages and benefits might be needed in order to be competitive within the current labor market.
At that earlier meeting, an addition to that original motion became the first “string” attached by the board, in that they indicated a desire to increase county commissioner representation on the EDA board from one to two. Commissioner Michael Potter, the current county representative on the EDA board, reported that the EDA board had indeed gotten together, and that no one on the board objected to the increased representation, especially in light of the increased financial participation. The EDA board only asked if the county could wait until 2021, because by-law changes would probably be necessary. County commissioners appeared to be agreeable to that provision.
But Borrell emphatically pushed for a second condition … that the EDA severe its relationship with the Greater MSP. He especially objected to spending taxpayers’ money on an organization that he felt was wasteful and did very little for Wright County.
Commissioner Michael Potter reminded that the county had brought up similar concerns a year earlier, and the EDA had responded by using only membership dollars to pay the $10,000 fee to join the Greater MSP group.
Borrell wasn’t satisfied, declaring it a “shell game.” He went on to disparage the Greater MSP, suggesting that the Greater MSP was a “big party fund,” a “waste” and a “boondoggle thing.”
Borrell went on, “I thought we kind of made the message before that we didn’t want to be in it, and then they went and did the little shell game.” He suggested that the county make their donation contingent on the EDA leaving the Greater MSP, or perhaps reducing the county’s donation by $10,000 to underline his desires.
The rest of the commissioners expressed some concurrence with his viewpoint, but also some caution.
“Last year, we did have an intensive discussion on this,” Potter said. The members of the Wright County Economic Development Partnership agreed that this shouldn’t be county money, but that it would come from dues, he added. “Those people who agreed to pay that, they had no problem with that.”
Although declaring several times that it was a waste to send money to the Greater MSP, Borrell did eventually admit, “They do some good work besides, I’m sure of it.”
GOOD QUESTIONS
Commissioner Darek Vetsch, noting that he’s hoping to become the county’s second seat on the EDA, commented, “I really want to have some real good questions, and I’m kind of inclined to say that I’m going to hold off one more year. We’re going to get a couple of seats on there to have some real frank discussions. We’re going to have a new face to run this organization and I am really hoping we can hire someone who is of high caliber that’s really going to be able to tell the group whether there is value or isn’t value in being in the Greater MSP.”
Vetsch suggested the county commissioners should offer to meet with the EDA board to go over concerns and goals, especially in light of the increased financial backing by the county
In the end, commissioners stuck to their motion made a week earlier to increase their financial contribution to the EDA, including the condition being the eventual addition of one more county commissioner to the EDA board.
The EDA is financially supported by local community governments and area businesses dedicated to improving the region’s economic vitality. It is governed by a 15-member board of directors.
Executive Director Duane Northagen will be retiring on or about April 1 after seven years of employment, and the group is currently seeking a replacement.
The Greater MSP — or Minneapolis, St. Paul Regional Economic Partnership — is a group made up of government bodies, businesses and organizations to promote business and economic growth in the region. The group claims to represent 15 counties in and around the Twin Cities metropolitan area, including two counties in Wisconsin.
Wright County, through its membership via the Wright County EDA, is the western-most county in the partnership. Neighboring Hennepin, Sherburne and Carver counties are also considered part of the Greater MSP.
The Wright County EDA has been a member of the Greater MSP since the latter group’s inception approximately 8 years ago, with dues currently at $10,000 annually.
VOTING EQUIPMENT
In other news, commissioners agreed to apply for a grant to replace outdated voting equipment. With a deadline of Jan. 31 looming, the commissioner heard a brief presentation by Tammi Vaith, chief deputy auditor, and Corissa Aronson, office manager/elections supervisor. In 2019, the state allocated $2 million to its Voting Equipment Grant Account, adding to monies allocated earlier. This money is being granted to applicants who agree on a 50/50 match.
The county is looking to replace its outdated Automark assisted voting technology with new OmniBallot tablets. A proposal presented by Seachange Election Services describes 45 of these tablets at a cost of $4,230 each, with a total proposed expenditure of $203,650.
Commissioners expressed some concern that there was very little information about these particular machines and that it was not a budgeted item, but went ahead with the grant application anyway.
In offering the motion to apply for the grant, Commissioner Mark Daleiden stressed that the vote was only to seek the grant. “We can still turn it down since we don’t have a funding source.”
In other action, board:
Approved a revision of Wright County’s financial policies, with changes based on recommendations from the county’s auditors and current state and federal rules that the county has to follow.
As part of the consent agenda, approved a rezoning request from Richard Brown for property in Buffalo Township from AG General Agricultural and S-2 Residential-Recreational Shorelands to A/R Agricultural-Residential and S-2 Residential-Recreational Shorelands.
Approved calling for bids for the construction of turn lanes and related improvements at Briarwood Avenue in Monticello, with costs to be shared by the city and county and with the understanding that the county’s share of the cost of the unanticipated project be paid for using “turnback dollars” … money left over from the previous year’s budget.
Approved a bookkeeping procedure allowing certain budget items to carry over from 2019 to 2020.
Heard a variety of reports from various committees and approved their respective minutes.
As part of the consent agenda, approved a precious metal dealership license for Shaphan Kirkpatrick of National Gold Consultants, Monticello.
