Sometimes the timing of mistakes works out better than hoped. What appeared as though it could be a significant bite into the projects contingency fund of the Tactical Training Center, which has had numerous small- to mid-level change order costs, turned out to be an expected infusion of cash back into the project’s contingency fund.
At the Nov. 26 meeting of the Wright County Board of Commissioners, Sheriff Sean Deringer and Facilities Services Director Alan Wilczek came before the board with a proposal deemed necessary for the county’s TTC that was omitted in the original bid documents.
The proposal was to modify the indoor shooting range from being pistol-capable only to also being rifle-capable. The cost to make the modifications was estimated at $106,000. Deringer took responsibility, saying that he was of the impression that the facility was designed to be rifle-ready only to learn after the fact that it wasn’t.
“I apologize for this,” Deringer said. “This was an oversight on my part. With my background and experience in firearms training, I knew that the backstop would be okay for both. I overlooked the additional wall support and baffling in the ceiling. Obviously, if we’re looking to encompass a training center that would fit all of our needs, I felt that this was important – not that we can do everything in a 25-yard indoor range that we’ll be able to do on a 200-yard outdoor range. But, a lot of the fundamental things would be important and we would start the rifle program on the 25-yard range to do the sight-in and the time-consuming things. Then we can move from there to the outdoor range.”
He added that almost all indoor range facilities include the capability to fire rifles and handguns and that, while the project is under construction, if the TTC was to be on par with other similar facilities, now would be the time to make the needed adjustments.
“Every indoor range that we go to, whether it’s Tactical Advantage in St. Cloud, Sherburne County or Elk River PD (Police Department), those ranges are all rifle-capable,” Deringer said. “It was an oversight on my part, not realizing that we would just make a pistol indoor range. I asked (staff) to see what the additional costs would be for the baffling and the added wall support and this is what they came up with.”
Commissioner Charlie Borrell said that any shooting that can be done inside is preferred because it merely adds to the safety component of the facility.
“This facility is in my district and anything that we can keep inside makes less shooting outside,” Borrell said. “It will be better for the community out there.”
Board Chair Darek Vetsch expressed concerns about any potential cost overruns because the county has been cognizant of keeping costs down wherever possible after last year’s dramatic increase in the county levy and said this could simply be rubber-stamped.
“My biggest thing is figuring out where the money is coming from on it,” Vetsch said. “I will just have to spend some time wrapping my head around the funding source on this. We have a lot of things that just came out of the last committee of the whole that we’re trying to find funding for. I’m trying avoid a pinch point in the upcoming budget for the next year. I understand we have departments that have some additional (requests) that haven’t come forward yet. We do have to be really sensitive here, guys.”
However, Wilczek provided the board with unexpected good news. As the project began taking shape it was learned that two big-ticket items – the air-handling unit ($213,400) and the outdoor range concrete ($58,500) – were included in both the construction manager’s budget and also in the bid contracts for a pair of sub-contractors – effectively a double-billing that resulted in the county getting a credit of nearly $272,000, which made the change order much more palatable to the board.
Wilczek added that the best news is that there is still a solid balance remaining in the contingency fund and that the items in the construction of the TTC that would be most likely to result in big-ticket change orders have already been completed.
“The thing to consider is all of the earthwork is done, the utilities are in, the septic is in, the foundation footings and stem walls are all in,” Wilczek said. “The majority of the major items that change in construction contingency are there. Not to say that there isn’t going to be small stuff and use (the fund), but a big chunk of stuff that you typically see construction contingency used on is done.”
The board unanimously approved the change order. The TTC remains on budget and on time with a completion date is expected for early July to become fully operational.
