Work on the tennis courts between Osseo Senior and Osseo Middle schools has unearthed more artifacts from the Wilmes family farm, located off County Road 30, near Osseo Middle School and Osseo High School.
In the summer of 2019, work was halted during construction of a new turf field when civil engineers found part of the basement of one of the homes of the Wilmes family.
Rogers McHugh, a Maple Grove resident and member of the Maple Grove Historical Society, said he remembered going to the house and barn.
Back in late September 1967, the Wilmes’ barn burned down in a large fire, McHugh recalled. The Wilmes farm property was surrounded by Osseo School District properties of Osseo High and Osseo Junior High schools.
According to the Osseo Press, Oct. 5, 1967, “The fire was noticed at 8:30 p.m.” There were over 5,000 bales of hay and straw that were consumed in the blaze, the paper reported. The estimated damage costs in 1967 from the fire were $14,000.
“The fire was first noticed by two teachers attending a meeting at the junior high school to west of the burned barn,” the Osseo Press reported. “Huge crowds of spectators at the Osseo - St. Cloud Tech football game being played a block south swarmed to the fire scene when the flames broke out.”
The current construction on the tennis courts site found pieces of the silo, McHugh said. The curved concrete pieces were decorative, almost looking like tile.
According to Kay Villella, Osseo Area School/Community Relations Director, the project involves digging into the ground about 4 feet. No work-stopping discoveries were made. “The impacted area was brought back up to elevation last Friday,” she said.
