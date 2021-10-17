Tucked in amongst the unique businesses along Osseo’s Central Avenue is Thistles and Threads. This boutique, on the corner of Central Avenue and Second Street, offers more than just cute clothing. It is stocked with women’s fashion, home decor and custom pieces created by artists throughout the Twin Cities.
Owner Jessica Puccini is the mother of two children and the wife of a pastor for almost 20 years.
Puccini has spent 20 years in the business field. She has worked as a home interior designer for people in the Twin Cities area for over 10 years. “I am currently in ministry and work full time with my husband at Substance Church here in the Twin Cities.”
On top of all that, she has owned Thistles and Threads Boutique in Osseo, with her business partner Chad Capp, for almost a year now.
The chance to open the boutique came by surprise. “The owners of the building asked me if I would fill the front half of their building with a store a little over a year ago and I said yes!” Puccini said. “I wasn’t looking to open a store, but it was a dream I put on the back burner for almost five years and then this opportunity arose. Definitely a divine God moment on how it all came together.”
She previously owned a store in a shed on her own property. “It did really well, but through a series of events we had to sell our dream home and property when we chose to go into full-time ministry,” she said. “When that happened, I truly thought that portion of my life, that passion was over.”
Now five years later she said, “With the support of my family, and especially the excitement of my daughter for mom to have a store again, I went for it. Don’t give up on your dreams and passions, you just never know when God will open up the door again”
The Osseo location is perfect for Puccini. “The town reminds me of a small town I was raised in,” she said. “I grew up in a small town in Illinois and Osseo has that quaint small-town vibe. Everyone knows your name. Such a kind town with many supporters of small businesses. I was welcomed immediately.”
The boutique offers customers a variety of women’s lifestyle products, women’s clothing, body care, accessories, furniture, antiques and refurbished furnishings, home decor, kid’s clothing, accessories, and toys. It is full of Minnesota-made products.
“I am a huge supporter of small local businesses, and in my store, you will support many small businesses, which in turn, impacts the individuals and their families,” Puccini said. “Thistles stands for all of the unique pieces that are flipped, refurbished, or made from something unexpected. A thistle is like beauty from ashes. Something beautiful comes from something so ugly and unexpected. The threads portion represents all the custom sewn items and clothing within the store.”
Thistles and Threads isn’t just any ordinary boutique. Puccini wanted to open a store with a mission. She also wanted to work with and fill her store with small businesses and Minnesota-made products. The vendors who sell their products in the shop are also on a mission to help others.
“Most vendors in the store support a cause with a portion of their profits, whether missions work in other countries, or the biggest outreach is the support of my local church Substance and their Love This City outreach which reaches thousands of families within the Twin Cities to provide food and household goods,” she said.
She hopes that customers come into the store that is Christian-based, filled with friendly people, as a small-town vibe, with a peaceful atmosphere to shop in.
“I am excited to celebrate a year in business this November,” Puccini said. “Thank you to Osseo for welcoming us into the area. We are excited to continue serving the community.”
Follow the Osseo-Maple Grove Press on Facebook @OsseoMapleGrovePress
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.